NCLT extends Jet Airways revival plan deadline till March 29

The National Company Law Tribunal has extended the revival plan deadline till March 29 based on submissions made by the Kalrock Jalan consortium and lenders. The deadline was expiring on March 22.

The deadline has been extended by a week to allow lenders to formulate their view on the consortium's application. The matter will now be heard on March 29.

Last June the cleared the consortium's plan to revive . According to the plan the consortium had 270 days to fulfill conditions required for implementation.

The consortium has sought an exclusion of a certain number of days from the 270-day time frame.