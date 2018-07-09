NCLT dismisses Mistry's plea, rules in favour of Tata Sons: Key points

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday dismissed Cyrus Mistry's plea against the Tata Sons group, according to television reports. Reports added that the NCLT ruled that the board of directors was competent to remove an executive chairman.

Earlier, NCLT Mumbai's Special Bench of B S V Prakash Kumar and was expected to deliver its order in the case on July 4.

However, it adjourned the pronouncement to July 9 as the judgement was not ready.

Mistry had taken over as the chairman of the Tata Sons group in 2012 after announced his retirement. Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of the group, was ousted from the position in October 2016.

In the petition filed under the Act, Mistry had claimed that his removal was due to a result of mismanagement by the board's trustees and oppression of minority shareholders of the group.

The legal feud has seen a war of words unprecedented in the Tata Group's 150-year-old history and in the history of corporate India. Both sides have exchanged barbs through defamation suits, hundreds of affidavits and references to past emails and letters. Here's everything you need to know about the 18-month-old Tata-Mistry feud

Mistry firms' allegations against Tata Sons at NCLT

Mismanagement at Tata Sons and oppression of minority shareholders

Corporate governance breakdown and excessive interference by Tata Trusts

Illegal removal of Cyrus Mistry

Abuse of Articles of Association

Violation of insider trading norms

Tata Sons' response

Mistry's removal not illegal

Mistry was acquainted with the affairs of Tata Sons

Mistry was quiet about the alleged mismanagement during his tenure as chairman

Allegations against misconceived

Flawed business decisions do not tantamount to oppression

Allegations against Ratan Tata

The chairman who never retired

It was on the behest and influence of that Tata Sons' board removed Mistry

Tata was seeking to control through abuse and misuse of the Articles of Association

Was responsible for aviation misadventure, Nano project and flawed global acquisition strategy

Ratan Tata's rebuttals

It was Mistry who extended Tata an invitation to be chairman emeritus

Mistry actively sought guidance from Tata and his suggestions were not unsolicited

Mistry's removal as a chairman was led by trust deficit among Tata Sons directors

Foreign acquisitions and Tata Sons' investment in the aviation sector was a unanimous decision of the Tata Steel board

What Mistry family wants NCLT to do