Near term headwinds? Extended plant closure may impact SRF's fortunes

The stock of SRF is down 3 per cent after the Gujarat Pollution Control Board asked the company to shut down its Dahej (Gujarat) plant citing the violation of industrial waste disposal norms. The plant, which is part of its chemicals segment, makes speciality chemicals and refrigerant gases.

While the chemicals segment accounts for a third of the company’s revenues, it is among the more profitable businesses contributing significantly to overall operating profit. Given the importance of the unit to the company, analysts believe that an extended plant closure will have an adverse ...