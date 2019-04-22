New campaign 'We Also Make Tomorrow' adds zing to Tata Steel's brand recall

Tata Steel’s latest campaign ‘We Also Make Tomorrow’, symbolic of the steel maker’s commitment to build a greener and better future, has added sparkles to its brand recall. An independent research by Kantar, a leading data, insights and consultancy firm, shows Tata Steel’s brand recall scores featuring in the top 25 per cent scores embedded inits database.

The score was determined out of different studies related to campaign evaluation conducted by Kantar. The campaign the surveyed people saw was in masked form where Tata Steel’s name did not ...