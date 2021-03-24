New capex to drive Prestige Estates' rental portfolio scale up

In a weak market, the Prestige Estates stock has been on an uptrend over the past week gaining about 11 per cent. Post the completion of the first phase of the deal with Blackstone, its debt levels have come down to a tenth of previous levels at just under Rs 900 crore.

Once the second phase is completed in the June quarter, it is expected to become net debt free. From over Rs 1,000 crore, the share of annual rentals accruing to Prestige Estates will come down to Rs 260 crore post the deal. The company has planned an ambitious plan to scale up its annuity portfolio by over 11 times to ...