New draft rules set to clamp down on CSR activities through trusts

The government has made the norms for corporate social responsibility (CSR) more stringent. In new draft rules, greater onus has been put on companies for reporting details of their CSR activities and how such funds are used.

The corporate affairs ministry has invited public comments on the draft rules by March 28. The proposed rules would not allow trusts and societies to undertake any CSR activities. The government wants to restrict such spending only through a company itself, an official pointed out. “Any entity established under an act of Parliament or a state ...