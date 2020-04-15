New feature on Zomato lets users monitor temperature of delivery partners

Online food ordering platform has rolled out a feature which allows users to track the body temperature of their food delivery partner on the app. Available on the order tracking screen, this feature will capture the temperature checked before the delivery partner picks up an order for delivery.

Apart from sanitation measures for delivery partners, restaurant partners will now be using temperature sensors to check the body temperature of the delivery partner and will only hand over the order if it's found to be within the normal range.

“Checking delivery partner’s temperature adds another layer of precautions and we are glad that our restaurant partners have been embracing this feature widely. We hope to expand it to a larger base of restaurants by next week,” said Mohit Sardana, COO, food delivery,

The startup is already doing contactless delivery where customers can opt to allow the delivery partner to leave the package outside their home, ensuring no human-to-human interaction and lowering risk of any transmission. It has also disabled cash on delivery to avoid contact between our users and delivery partners.