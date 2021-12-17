New Jet Airways owners may infuse around Rs 1,500 crore in first tranche

The Jalan Kalrock consortium, which won the mandate to re-launch Jet Airways in an insolvency court early this year, has said that it intends to invest fresh equity to restart operations of the airline by early next year. The announcement comes days before the December 22 deadline fixed of the lenders, by which the consortium has to pay the agreed sum to the banks, and failing which the company would go into liquidation.

Sources said that the investment would be in the range of Rs 1,500 crore and will primarily be used for new aircraft order. In the resolution plan approved by the ...