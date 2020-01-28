New launches, regulatory go-ahead key triggers for Dr Reddy's; stock rises

A better-than-expected December quarter (Q3) performance helped the Dr Reddy’s stock gain over 5 per cent in trade on Monday. The top line growth of 14 per cent in the quarter was driven by robust performance in each of the key geographies the company operates in.

Among the key reasons for a better Q3 show was a focus on niche products in the US, and lower exposure to loss-making proprietary products. Sales in the US, its biggest market, accounting for 37 per cent of revenues, were up 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 12 per cent sequentially, led by five new launches. The growth came ...