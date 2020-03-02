New launches to sustain Maruti's market share in the coming quarters

Maruti Suzuki’s February sales volumes at 147,000 units were better than Street estimates, which had pegged the same at around the 140,000 mark. Boosted by the launch of entry-level S-Presso, the sales in the mini segment grew 11 per cent.

The mini segment has been a weak link in the portfolio for Maruti, as Alto sales have been on the downtrend for some time. Year-to-date (YTD) volumes in this segment are down by 34 per cent, though traction in S-Presso’s sales could arrest a bit of the slide. The key for the Street, however, is the sales momentum in the compact ...