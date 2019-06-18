New product launches, traction in foreign sales are key triggers for GCPL

Investor interest in Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) has been waning over the past year amid slower revenue growth. GCPL's annual growth rate in FY16-19 moderated to around 7 per cent from 10 per cent in FY13-16.

The stock tumbled about 14 per cent in the past year, as against a 2 per cent rise in the S&P BSE FMCG index. However, steps taken by the company — both in the domestic and international operations — are expected to help improve revenue growth over the medium term. GCPL is launching its own incense sticks (neem-based mosquito repellent) and will enrich ...