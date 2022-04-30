Next unicorn will be firm working on semiconductors: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Chipsets for 5G mobile network (5G) and satellite communication products were displayed at the Semicon India-2022 conference in Bengaluru where pitched their services to an audience of business executives, civil servants, and investors.

“Semicon startups are truly catalysing India’s electronics and ecosystem,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. “May this tribe increase; I am confident that the next unicorn will be from here.”

Chandrasekhar, who once worked as a chip designer in the Silicon Valley, US and is former entrepreneur, said startups will be the growth engine of Indian technology. In his interactions, Chandrasekhar urged startups to share their thoughts on policy support, fiscal impetus, and other asks from the government.

The conference had startups working on technology and application in various segments. Among them was Signalchip, an Indian company, that has built chipsets from the Baseband processing SoCs (system on a chip) to mixed-signal devices to RF front ends. It has created “Agumbe”, India’s first chipset for 5G NR, 4G LTE and 3G WCDMA standards.

Another firm Saankhya Labs showcased the latest semiconductor products and also 5G, broadcast, and satcom communication products.

MosChip, the first fabless semiconductor company, has developed connectivity-based products that are fabricated at foundries and shipped in millions of units. MosChip has expertise in analog, mixed-signal design, high-speed serial interfaces, and IP portfolio.

Infineon designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of semiconductors and system solutions. The company focuses on automotive and industrial electronics, communication, and information technologies, IoT (Internet of Things), sensor technology and security.