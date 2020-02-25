NFRA to serve notice on Deloitte in IL&FS Financial Services case

The National Financial Regulatory Authority (NFRA) has initiated disciplinary action against Deloitte Haskins & Sells (DHS) for alleged lapses in its audits of IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN). “The first step would be to issue a show-cause notice to the audit company, before any action is taken... It is in the works,” a senior government official told Business Standard.

The regulatory body had said in an audit quality review report that quality control systems and processes at DHS were “severely inadequate and ineffective”. NFRA said the auditor did not ...