NIIT Technologies rejigs organisational structure to sharpen focus

Mid-tier IT services company NIIT Technologies has rejigged its organisational structure with verticalisation of its service offerings as it prepares for the next phase of growth.

The Noida-headquartered company company has also hired senior leaders from top Indian and global technology companies to helm these verticals, and located them at the client geographies for faster response. “We have completely restructured the organisation and have made it verticalised. Now, each of these verticals will be headed by the vertical leaders with its own profit and loss (P&L) account and ...