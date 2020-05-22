Nissan considering more than 20,000 job cuts as Covid-19 hits sales: Report

-
ALSO READ
Nissan plans aggressive cost cuts after Ghosn's expansionist strategy fails
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, facing Japan trial, arrives in Beirut
Ghosn was under strict surveillance when he escaped from Tokyo enclave
Tamil Nadu set to settle Rs 2,900-crore tax dispute with Nissan Motor
Nissan says Ghosn's escape regrettable, vows appropriate legal action
-
Nissan Motor is planning to cut more than 20,000 jobs across the world, as the Japanese carmaker grapples with factories and showrooms that have been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kyodo News reported.
The outbreak is forcing Nissan to cut back on production, and restructuring measures in Japan are also being considered, the news agency reported. The job reductions are part of a mid-term reorganization plan that Nissan is due to unveil on May 28, the report said.
ALSO READ: Used car trade could rev up auto revival as consumer turns budget-conscious
The reduction is much larger than the 12,500 staff cuts Nissan announced in the middle of 2019. Nissan has been in turmoil since the November 2018 arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, with an aging car lineup and management paralysis denting its outlook.
The automaker warned last month it expects to post a loss for the latest fiscal year through March, as the pandemic shuttered dealerships in major markets and the economic fallout hurt consumer demand for new cars.
A representative for Nissan declined to comment on the report.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU