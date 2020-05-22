Used car trade could rev up auto revival as consumer turns budget-conscious

Mahindra First Choice Wheels, the country's largest multi-brand used car platform has seen its sales over the last two months decrease by around 50 per cent. But the good is that bookings are still happening with orders having been executed, post the coronavirus-led lockdown. Ashutosh Pandey, CEO at MFCW says that the decline in shared-taxi operations has led to growing enquiries for smaller and on their platform.

It isn't just window-shopping. MFCW has also seen 1,500 bookings being executed in the past two months for cars that would likely be used for short-haul drives and trips by family-members during the lockdown. Consumers are looking to opt for personal vehicles over public transport, shift from two-wheelers to four-wheelers and revise their budget downwards given the economic malaise spreading over the country, Pandey said. Some top brands that consumers have on their list included Maruti Suzuki, Honda, and Hyundai.





Other sales platforms are also seeing a similar revival in interest, albeit with smaller bookings and sales. Banwari Lal, CEO at Carwale a classifieds marketplace for cars, says that the volume of searches is down by around 40 per cent but has been slowly picking up again during the past ten days. "People stick to the same car they are wanting. They aren't down-sizing their budgets and the quality of demand hasn't come down either," he said. "The ticket size for our average inquiry is about Rs 3.75 lakh."

Sandeep Aggarwal, CEO of Droom, an online market place for vehicles, says that while February was one of their best months, with transactions valued at over Rs 600 crore, the lockdown weeks that followed saw zero business. Searches crashed from 14,000 inquires per day to 4,000 but have picked up again with about 7,000 inquires in recent times."We see a glimmer of activity starting in the last week with around 100 cars that have been sold," he said. "BS VI cars are much more expensive than the BS IV version and so some buyers are also going for versions that are a couple years old."



Arshdeep Singh, director of marketing at Spinny, a used-car platform is also seeing similar traction but on a smaller scale. Spinny has sold around 6,000 cars since starting its business. Singh says it's the price point between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 6 lakh that is getting most interest. "Spinny sold 60 cars in the past two weeks in Bengaluru and Gurgaon to younger buyers under the age of 40."

Earlier, MFCW would see sales of anywhere between 12,000 and 13,000 vehicles a month, which started to slide with the general auto slowdown before the lockdown even began Pandey says. "The sales and bookings we see are also being driven by car exchanges. That means the company is also buying a lot of vehicles." There is also a greater supply of high-range older vehicles that customers are selling when they want to buy other cars.

Over the next six months, MFCW expects to see the number of cars being brought for sales as exchange against purchases increase from a historical 25 per cent of sales to about 40 per cent of total business.





MFCW has revenue of about Rs 373 crore a year and its other business lines also include an auto portal that serves as an advisory as well as a fleet business for B2B clients that sells repossessed cars acquired by corporate fleets. "The repossessed vehicles which come from NBFCs, banks and entities that have seen purchase defaults is a part of the business that has been growing 100 per cent year-on-year in the recent past," Pandey said. "We expect that to continue to happen."

Cars suffer a 10 per cent erosion in value the moment they are taken out of the dealership, and in the first year between 15 per cent and 20 per cent value erosion. "In three or four years you can get a car for half the price," Aggarwal said. "I even think may lead the way forward for the recovery of the sector in India."

What do clients look out for most in the "People value reliability more than anything else in this business," Pandey says.