Nissan, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp hope to break the hold of leading brands

Over the last couple of months at least three automobile majors including Tata Motors, Nissan Motor India and Hero MotoCorp have signed up celebrities in the run up to new model launches. Hero has signed on the reigning star on the endorsements track, Virat Kohli, for its premium motorcycle brand (Hero Xtreme).

Nissan Motors has brought Aamir Khan on board for the launch of its new Datsun model and Tata Motors has Hrithik Roshan as the face of the new-look Tigor. Do auto brands still need a popular face to helm their labels? Besides, given that the auto marketplace is a clutter ...