NMDC production rises by 13 %, sales up by 7 % in July

Mining major reported a 13 per cent growth in production and a 7 per cent growth in sales during the month of July as compared to July 2019. The company's production stood at 2.19 MT, while sales was 2.57 MT in July. Last year, production was 1.94 MT and sales was 2.41 MT.

In July 2020, the Chhattisgarh projects registered a production of 1.56 million tonnes as compared to the total production of 1.16 million tonnes in the corresponding month of July last year, an increase of 35 per cent in production.

also achieved record sales in July 2020 by selling 1.90 million tonnes of iron ore as against 1.60 million tonnes in July 2019, 20% higher than the previous year.