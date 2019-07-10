NMDC shines on rising iron ore prices, shares continue to gain on bourses

Shares of NMDC continue to gain on the bourses (up 4.4 per cent on Wednesday) even as the leading indices remain under pressure. Over the last one and six months too, the stock has beaten the BSE Metal index.

The prospects remain firm as rising international prices of iron ore bode well for realisations of NMDC, India’s largest producer of this key raw material used to make steel. The ex-China price of 62 per cent Fe grade iron ore, which was close to $90 a tonne at the start of April and $100 a tonne in June, are now close to $120 a tonne. According to analysts, weak iron ore ...