BoM Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 775 cr, lender mulls 5% stake sale
No change in NPV for Reliance Capital, 'number sacrosanct': Torrent

Company goes to NCLT after Hinduja group makes post-auction offer for bankrupt financial services firm

Topics
Reliance Capital | auction | NCLT

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Capital

The Torrent group has said its offer for Reliance Capital—the highest—was based on the bankrupt financial services firm' net present value (NPV) and meets guidelines lenders had set before the auction.

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 19:09 IST

