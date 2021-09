No fresh equity to be infused in cash-strapped Voda Idea: Vodafone

Vodafone plc has made it clear that it will not make any fresh equity infusion in its Indian telecom business--Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL). Responding to a query, a spokesperson at the UK-headquartered telco said: “Just to confirm our position, there will be no new equity infusion from Vodafone Group.” This is the first time that Vodafone has spoken about its stand after the government announced a telecom package last week.

The Cabinet approval of the telecom package had triggered speculation that the two key shareholders in VIL may invest in the company once again. While ...