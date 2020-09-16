No immediate risk to Facebook for skipping Delhi Assembly hearing: Experts

Facebook executives skipping a hearing of the Delhi Assembly's 'Peace and Harmony' committee may not have any immediate impact on the social media giant, according to legal experts. The committee had summoned the executives this week to answer serious charges linked to the February Delhi riots.

This was in connection with the complaints about the social media firm’s alleged "deliberate and intentional inaction to contain hateful content” in India. The firm had told the committee that it had already appeared before a parliamentary panel and that the subject came ...