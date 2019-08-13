No jail, CSR non-compliance should be a civil offence: Govt-appointed panel

The high-level committee on (CSR) has recommended that non-compliance with norms be made a civil offence and moved to a penalty regime, said a statement by the corporate affairs ministry. This is a departure from the recent policy change which had provided for a three-year jail term for violating norms.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had assured industry last week the penal provisions including jail terms for businesses not meeting CSR obligation will not be enforced.

The committee chaired by Injeti Srinivas, secretary, corporate affairs ministry, submitted it recommendations to Sitharaman on Tuesday, suggesting that CSR expenditure be made tax deductible.

It has suggested a provision to carry forward of unspent CSR balance for a period of three to five years.

The committee has also said that CSR should not be used as a “means of resource-gap funding for government schemes.”

According to the new CSR norms under Section 135 of the Act a company has to earmark a part of its profit towards social activities and transfer all unspent amount into an escrow account if it is an ongoing project.

This account will be opened by the company concerned in a bank and be called the unspent account.

The CSR expenditure which remains unspent in three years would be transferred to any fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act such as the Swachch Bharat Kosh, the Clean Ganga Fund, and the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

The committee has recommended that Schedule VII be aligned with the sustainable development goals to include sports promotion, senior citizens’ welfare, welfare of differently abled persons, disaster management, and heritage protection.

The panel, according to a press statement emphasised that CSR spending has to be a “board-driven process to provide innovative technology-based solutions for social problems.”

“The report seems to be a U-turn from the changes that have been made in the Act. It is surprising as it is not in alignment with the thought process behind the changes made to CSR regime,” said Ankit Singhi, partner, Corporate Professionals.

It has also suggested third-party assessment of major CSR projects. The committee has said that companies having CSR prescribed amount below Rs 50 lakh may be exempted from constituting a CSR committee.

The other recommendations of the committee include developing a CSR exchange portal to connect contributors, beneficiaries and agencies, allowing CSR in social benefit bonds and promoting social impact companies.

The committee constituted in October, 2018 has among its members N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, and Amit Chandra, managing director, Bain Capital Private Equity, among others.