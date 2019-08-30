No official intimation from EU on Novelis-Aleris deal approval: Birla

Amid reports of Hindalco Industries-owned set to secure (EU)'s anti-trust approval for its $2.6-billion bid for Aleris, chairman today cleared the air stating that no official intimation has come from the EU regarding the same.

He was speaking to shareholders of at the 60th annual general meeting in Mumbai today.

Novelis, a US-based subsidiary of Hindalco Industries, has agreed to sell Aleris' Belgian plant to address European Commission worries that the deal may reduce competition and lead to higher prices, hitting carmakers in particular, said reports.

“We have submitted remedial measures to the EU (European Union) and an outcome is likely in the near term,” managing director Satish Pai told reporters on the sidelines of the AGM without divulging details of the remedial measures.

Though the Commission is scheduled to decide on the case by 7 October 2019, Pai said the outcome is likely before the set date.

In July 2018, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Aleris Corporation, a global supplier of rolled aluminium products, for approximately $2.6 billion including the assumption of debt.

Alongside, noting the drop in LME prices of aluminium and the overall economic outlook, has cut its India market capex of Rs 2,600 crore for FY20 to Rs 2,000 crore.

However, on the downstream value added products side, Birla informed that the company aims to double the share of value-added products in the domestic aluminium business over the next 5-6 years and invest around $1.0-$1.2 billion. It will also expand its alumina capacities with an expansion at Utkal Alumina refinery by 500,000 tonne to be commissioned by FY21.

In the copper business, Birla said the share of copper cast rods to total cathodes rose to nearly 79 per cent in FY19, from the earlier 41 per cent. However, imports of aluminium and copper continue to hurt the domestic industry, said Birla.