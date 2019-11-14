Voda CEO Nick Read spoke out about telecom mess: Why he said what he said

What other top executives in the Indian telecom sector might have said in whispers behind closed doors, Vodafone CEO Nick Read said out loud in public last February, namely that the current pricing regime, caused by the ferocious competition, was unsustainable because everyone was operating below costs.

Read chose a global audience at the Barcelona World Mobile Congress to spell out his criticism of the Indian telecom regulator and how the body’s decisions had, over the past two years, adversely all telcos, barring Reliance Jio. In fact, he was blunt about the dismal ...