'Nobody owns the owner': Book reveals how NDTV, Star India called it quits

Murdoch is a news buff. The political and social context of a country and how its news industry operates is one of his favourite topics of conversation.

Whenever he travels to any News Corp office around the world, he seeks out editors working for the group and asks them questions around news, society and politics. Uday Shankar, chairman, Star and Disney India, and president APAC, direct-to-consumer and international, The Walt Disney Company, was the CEO for Star News from 2004 to 2007. On one of Murdoch’s trips to India in 2005, Shankar took him around the newsroom. ‘He asked ...