Nokia, Airtel sign deal worth Rs 7,500 cr for 4G network enhancement

Finnish telecom gear maker on Tuesday announced the signing of a deal worth Rs 7500 crore with Bharti to enhance the mobile operator’s network capacity in nine circles across the country.

The agreement is expected to give a fillip to customer experience, particularly 4G.

“This initiative with is a major step in this direction. We have been working with for more than a decade now and are delighted to use Nokia’s SRAN products in further improving the capacity and coverage of our network as we prepare for the 5G era,” said Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia) at Bharti

Nokia’s SRAN solution helps operators manage their 2G, 3G and 4G networks from one platform in reducing network complexity, increasing cost efficiencies and future-proofing investment.

“This is an important agreement for the future of connectivity in one of the world’s largest telecoms markets and solidifies our position in India. This project will enhance their current networks and deliver best-in-class connectivity to customers but also lay the foundations for 5G services in the future," said Rajeev Suri, President and Chief Executive Officer at Nokia.

This assumes significance in the current Covid-19 scenario where the demand and consumption of data has increased thereby putting pressure on telecom to invest more towards network enhancement.

The rollout, which will also lay the foundation for providing 5G connectivity in the future, will see approximately 300,000 radio units being deployed across several spectrum bands, including 900 Mhz, 1800 Mhz, 2100 Mhz and 2300 Mhz, and is expected to be completed by 2022, a joint statement by the two said.