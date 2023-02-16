JUST IN
Non-BFSI companies' net profits shrink sharply for second quarter

Banks account for most of incremental growth in India Inc earnings

corporate earnings | India Inc | Q3 results

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

Non-BFSI companies' net profits shrink sharply for second quarter
Net sales growth for listed companies excluding banks, finance, insurance, and stockbroking declined to an eight-quarter low of 17.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q3FY23, down sharply from the 29.2 per cent in Q2FY23 and 28.4 per cent in the third quarter of FY22

Corporate results for October-December 2022 (Q3FY23) suggest a sharp slowdown in economic activities in non-financial services, including manufacturing.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 23:50 IST

