Business Standard

Nostalgia, bottled and brought back: Reliance rolls out the Campa crates

While Reliance hopes the gamble on the brand's popularity in the 1970s will pay off, experts feel it may not connect with the millennials, who are the major consumers of aerated drinks today

Topics
Reliance Industries | Soft drinks | FMCG

Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

Campa Cola
However, Campaâ€™s immense presence in the India can only be gauged by its pop culture presence

Picture this: A lanky young Salman Khan lounging on the guard rails of a leisure boat surrounded by young twenty-somethings decked in beachwear, crooning in English, frolicking in the sand and sea. Appearing on your TV screens in the late 70s and early 80s, this advertisement for Campa Cola was an image of extravagance, modernity, even global ambitions. And it clearly aimed to entice the youth. The ad’s accompanying jingle repeatedly drove home brand’s then-tagline: “There’s more to life with Campa Cola.”

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 21:31 IST

