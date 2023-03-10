Nostalgia, bottled and brought back: Reliance rolls out the Campa crates

Picture this: A lanky young Salman Khan lounging on the guard rails of a leisure boat surrounded by young twenty-somethings decked in beachwear, crooning in English, frolicking in the sand and sea. Appearing on your TV screens in the late 70s and early 80s, this advertisement for Campa Cola was an image of extravagance, modernity, even global ambitions. And it clearly aimed to entice the youth. The ad’s accompanying jingle repeatedly drove home brand’s then-tagline: “There’s more to life with Campa Cola.”