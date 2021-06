Not insisting on board seat; only an investor: Thyrocare's A Velumani

PharmEasy’s parent API Holdings last week announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Thyrocare for Rs 4,546 crore. In an interview to Sohini Das, Thyrocare Chairman A Velumani says while the decision to exit was five years old, he did not wish to get into a desperate deal and refutes speculation that a lack of succession planning induced the sale.

He also talks about his journey of building the company, and why omni-channel services are the thing of the future. Edited excerpts: Why did you decide to sell your entire stake in Thyrocare? A proposal came and the valuation ...