Now free to pursue growth after RBI's decision, says Indiabulls Housing MD

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) turned down the proposal to amalgamate Indiabulls Housing Finance with Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) on Wednesday. Gagan Banga, vice-chairman and managing director of Indiabulls Housing, says this decision will set aside the self-imposed restrictions the company had laid down for the merger.

In an interview with Hamsini Karthik, he said securitisation, co-origination of loans, and an asset-light strategy are the way forward. Edited excerpts: Now that the uncertainty of merger is behind, how will the business shape up? Over the last few quarters, we have ...