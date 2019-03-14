Now helping founders: Post-Flipkart, Binny Bansal heavy on Indian start-ups

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal has stayed bullish on Indian start-ups. In the past six years, he had invested in close to 40 entities, both as an angel investor and through his venture capital (VC) fund, ‘021 Capital’.

In November last year, he quit as chief executive at Flipkart, the e-commerce platform in which Walmart now has majority stake. Sources in the know say Bansal’s engagement with his investee companies has increased in recent months, with active mentoring of many of the latter’s founders. His LinkedIn profile tag line also reads ‘now ...