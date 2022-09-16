Now, order your iPhone 14 on Blinkit and get it delivered in minutes

-
After Grocery, consumers can now order Apple iPhones 14 from quick commerce player Blinkit and get them delivered in a few minutes.
Albinder Dhindsa, founder and CEO, Blinkit, said in a tweet: "We have partnered with @UnicornAPR to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes."
This service will be available in Delhi and Mumbai for now. Blibkit is working with Apple reseller Unicorn Infosolutions to bring iPhone 14 and accessories to users. Unicorn stores will be used for storing inventories.
