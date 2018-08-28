Now, you can pay your mobile and electricity bills with Amazon Pay money

has launched a bill payment facility that allows customers to pay electricity, landline, broadband, gas and postpaid bills across more than 100 billers in the country.

Customers can access these categories using the dashboard and the Amazon home page on the mobile app/website. The service enables through most of the major billers across various cities in India. These include billers like BSES, Tata Power, BESCOM, BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio, ACT, Hathway, IGL and MGL. Amazon drives customers to utilize their account beyond the marketplace, to categories like Mobile Recharges, DTH Recharges, bill payments, travel, and movie booking use cases.

Amazon has also partnered with select billers, telecom and DTH operators to offer exclusive promotional offers to customers across recharges and "The launch of on Amazon reinforces Amazon’s commitment to Indian customers to provide them new categories and a wide selection of services.," said Shariq Plasticwala, Director – Payments,

Just as Paytm and Google Tez had started off, Amazon is incentivizing customers to use the service with an array of cashbacks for initial as well as repeat transactions as well as exclusive promotional offers.