NSC junked idea to calibrate NSSO's labour survey with population numbers

The National Statistical Commission (NSC) did not favour the idea of calibrating the estimates of the National Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO’s) first periodic labour force survey (PLFS) with the official population projection of the country.

The issue of linking the population estimates with the size of the workforce, the unemployed, among others, in the NSSO's survey report of 2017-18 was discussed in the NSC's last meeting on December 5. The NSC had approved the NSSO’s report, which showed unemployment rate at a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent, while ...