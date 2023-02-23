JUST IN
Asset reconstruction companies set to grow 10% this fiscal: Report
Business Standard

NSE removes Zee Entertainment from F and O segment post insolvency fallout

"No fresh month contracts will be issued on the expiration of February 2023 contracts," the exchange says in a circular

Topics
Zee Entertainment | Companies | Bankruptcy

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Zee
Zee (Photo: Bloomberg)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has been barred from the futures and options segment of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as a result of the bankruptcy board's decision to include the media company in the insolvency process.

The exchange said in a circular, "No fresh month contracts will be issued on the expiration of February 2023 contracts. All existing contracts with March and April expiries shall continue."

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 22:11 IST

