NSE removes Zee Entertainment from F and O segment post insolvency fallout

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has been barred from the futures and options segment of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as a result of the bankruptcy board's decision to include the media company in the insolvency process.
The exchange said in a circular, "No fresh month contracts will be issued on the expiration of February 2023 contracts. All existing contracts with March and April expiries shall continue."
First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 22:11 IST
