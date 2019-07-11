NTPC aims peak capacity from Odisha's Dulanga coal block in two years

Ltd, India's largest power generator, aims to produced 1.92 million tonnes (mt) from it captive Dulanga coal block this fiscal, government documents show.

The coal block will feed state-owned NTPC's upcoming 1600 Mw super thermal power plant at Darlipalli near Sundargarh in Odisha.

According to minutes of a meeting held by the coal ministry on the status of allocated coal blocks, targets to scale up coal production capacity from the Dulanga block to seven million tonnes per annum (mtpa) within two years. The company has informed the ministry the problems related to rehabilitating people affected by the project has been ironed out.

Odisha is entitled to 50 per cent share of power from NTPC's Darlipalli station.

Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO) has commenced production from Chotia coal block in October 2018 and hopes to reach peak rated capacity (PRC) in the current financial year.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has achieved 90 per cent of PRC in 2018-19 from Gare Palma IV/4 block. The underground deposits from this coal block have been almost exhausted. In this fiscal, the full PRC will be achieved through open pit mining. From Gare Palma IV/5 block, the company was able to produce only 50 per cent of the scheduled targeted production.