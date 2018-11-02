NTPC's September-quarter profit falls marginally, misses estimates

-
Indian power producer NTPC Ltd reported a marginal fall in September-quarter profit on Friday, missing estimates, as higher expenses weighed.
Profit came in at 24.26 billion rupees ($334.03 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 24.39 billion rupees a year earlier, said the country's largest electric utility company by market capitalisation.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 25.78 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Total expenses for the quarter rose 17.5 percent to Rs 198.51 billion.
Revenue from operations grew 13 percent to Rs 222.61 billion.
