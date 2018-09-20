Numetal to Supreme Court: NCLAT wrongly allowed Arcelor to pay dues

Russia’s VTB Bank-promoted firm has alleged in the that “wrongly” applied legal provisions to enable its rival bidder to pay the dues of two debt-ridden firms even after it had bid for

A Bench of Justices R F Nariman and Indu Malhotra has been hearing the cross appeals of and steel and mining major against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order.

“The present appeal is preferred under ...the IBC against the judgment passed by the .., whereby the has wrongly applied Section 30 (4) to enable one Arcelor India to pay overdue amounts of non-performing assets even after submission of its Resolution Plan(s) for the resolution of the of India allowing AM India to cure its ineligibility,” said.