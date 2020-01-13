JUST IN
Nusli Wadia withdraws defamation suit against Ratan Tata, others

Wadia withdrew plea in SC after court recorded that Ratan Tata and others had no intention to defame him

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Nusli Wadia, Chairman, Wadia Group
Nuslia Wadia

Businessman Nusli Wadia on Monday withdrew his defamation suit against Tata group patriarch Ratan Tata a week after the court asked the parties to resolve their differences like "mature people".

Wadia withdrew his complaint seeking Rs 3000 crore in damages after the court said the Ratan Tata and others had no intention to defame him, news agency PTI reported.

Wadia, chairman of the Bombay Dyeing group, filed a criminal defamation case in 2016 after he was voted out of the boards of three Tata Group companies.

"You both are mature people. You both are leaders of industry. Why don't you both settle the matter. Why don't you sit together and resolve your differences. Do you all need to pursue litigation like this?" a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told him on January 6.
First Published: Mon, January 13 2020. 13:07 IST

