Nusli Wadia withdraws defamation suit against Ratan Tata, others

Businessman on Monday withdrew his defamation suit against Tata group patriarch a week after the court asked the parties to resolve their differences like "mature people".

Wadia withdrew his complaint seeking Rs 3000 crore in damages after the court said the and others had no intention to defame him, agency PTI reported.

Wadia, chairman of the Bombay Dyeing group, filed a criminal in 2016 after he was voted out of the boards of three Tata Group

"You both are mature people. You both are leaders of industry. Why don't you both settle the matter. Why don't you sit together and resolve your differences. Do you all need to pursue litigation like this?" a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told him on January 6.