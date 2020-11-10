Oaktree revises its bid for DHFL upwards, now offers Rs 33,000 cr

US-based asset management company, Oaktree has revised its bid for the bankrupt Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) to Rs 33,000 crore from Rs 27,800 crore offered earlier. The offer includes Rs 12,000 crore of cash currently with which will be given to the lenders – if its bid is accepted.

In its earlier bid, Oaktree had offered to pay Rs 15,800 crore for the entire company, payable after seven years. The new offer will also include deferred payments linked to the milestones achieved by the company. Unlike other bidders – Piramal Enterprises, and SC Lowy, Oaktree has offered to take over the entire company while the others have bid only for particular assets.

Oaktree’s rival, Piramal Enterprises, which has bid for DHFL's retail portfolio, revised its bid upward by Rs 2,000 crore – thus taking the total bid value to Rs 17,000 crore including Rs 9,000 crore out of Rs 12,000 crore cash available with The size of DHFL's retail book is Rs 33,000 crore and will offer good cash flow to Piramal whose corporate book is facing upheaval due to the ongoing slowdown in the real estate sector.

The Adani group, which has bid only for the wholesale book and SRA (slum redevelopment authority), has also revised its bid from the Rs 2,250 crore bid made earlier. The has made a conservative bid – keeping in mind the slowdown in the real estate sector. The final figure quoted by the could not be ascertained.

The fourth bidder, SC Lowy had also bid for the wholesale book, but its offer is considered too low by the lenders and comes with several riders.

The lenders committee of may meet next week to consider the revised bids from all the bidders.

In its last meeting on October 26th, the CoC had asked all the four bidders to revise their bids as their bids were considered too low. The RBI appointed administrator was of the view that the bids should be called after one year when cash in hand of DHFL will increase by another Rs 10,000 crore.

Even with the revised bids, the total write-off for the lenders will still be in the range of Rs 62,000 crore considering that the total admitted liabilities of DHFL are Rs 95,000 crore.

In February this year, the lenders to the now collapsed housing finance company had sought offers for the company and almost two dozen had shown interest in DHFL including Aion Capital, Adani Capital, Hero Fincorp and KKR Credit Advisors, Oaktree, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Warburg Pincus, SSG Capital, Edelweiss, Lone Star and Blackstone. All parties left the race barring the four who made their final offers.

The bids for the company were also muted due to a forensic audit report by Grant Thornton which revealed a Rs 14,500 crore hole in DHFL books.

The report, which has now been submitted to the NCLT, has said there is a Rs 9,320 crore hole in the wholesale book, Rs 1,707 crore loss in SRA book and another Rs 3,000 crore of fund diversion in the retail loan book. The recoverability of these loans is under doubt, the report has said.

The Indian lenders, mutual funds and provident fund have an exposure of Rs 88,000 crore to the company. Of this, the State Bank of India has an exposure of Rs 10,000 crore. The erstwhile promoters of the company are currently in judicial custody for fraud and misappropriation of funds.