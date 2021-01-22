Oberoi Realty Q3 PAT nearly doubles on uptick in Mumbai Metroplitan Region

-
ALSO READ
Oberoi Realty rallies 15%, records sharpest intra-day gain in 6 months
DLF, Oberoi Realty: Strategy for realty stks as Maharashtra halves premiums
Realty shares rebound after FM announces measures to boost sector
Real estate stocks in focus; Oberoi Realty, DLF advance over 5%
Maharashtra stamp duty cut may spur sales of smaller apartments: Realtors
-
Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty posted a 93.4 per cent jump in profit tax for Q3FY21, to Rs 286.43 crore from as Rs 148.08 crore in Q3FY20. Sales in Mumbai Metropolitan Region boomed afer the state government cut stamp duty and other levies last year.
The company's revenues went up 56 per cent at Rs 837.57 crore in Q3FY21 as compared to Rs 536.53 croee in Q3FY20.
Commenting on the Q3FY21 results, Vikas Oberoi, Chairman & Managing Director, Oberoi Realty said, “Q3FY21 saw a convergence of multiple positive factors for resulting in our nine-month FY21 booking values surpassing the entire FY20 numbers. This assumes special significance considering that the beginning of FY21 has been severely impacted by the pandemic."
Oberoi said changing consumer behaviour towards buying living spaces for end use requirements of today instead of perennially waiting for better deals, statutory benefits provided by the state government, economic stimulus provided by the central government, low interest rates etc. have all contributed towards the company's performance.
Ge added that The volumes during the quarter shows a clear shift of home buyers towards developers with financial stability and a proven track record.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU