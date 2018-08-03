OBO Betterman may invest Rs 500 million to expand India operations

OBO Bettermann India Pvt Ltd, part of Germany-based Group that manufactures lightning protection and cable management products, is planning to invest around Rs 500 million to expand its manufacturing and sales operations in the country.

The company will be investing in the latest machines with higher efficiencies in its existing facilities in and in the next three to four years to enhance its product portfolio and

It has so far invested more than Rs 800 million in India over the past 10 years to produce and earthing solutions. It is also planning to expand its footprint across India by adding warehouses so as to get closer to markets and reduce lead times. It is currently utilising around 20 per cent of the capacity to produce around 500 km of cable trays.

There are plans to increase the range to around 5,000 kms. The company is also looking at launching a galvanising unit in order to bring down its cost.