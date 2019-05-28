Ola Electric Mobility brings former Vodafone CEO Arun Sarin on its Board

Electric Mobility ( Electric), the ride-hailing firm’s electric vehicle arm, has appointed Arun Sarin, former CEO of British telecom giant Group Plc, as an independent director on its board. Sarin also serves on the boards of Cisco Systems, Accenture, and ride-hailing firm Ola’s parent company,

“I am delighted to be joining the board of Electric. Electric Mobility at scale is the need of the hour and can help us solve some of the world’s most complex problems like climate change, pollution, over-dependence on non-renewables amongst others,” said Sarin. “ is pioneering the change by building an ecosystem that can help catalyze the adoption of electric vehicles globally. I look forward to working with Bhavish (Aggarwal) and the team at Ola Electric, towards their bold vision for the future of mobility,” he added.

Earlier this month, Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, invested an undisclosed sum in Ola Electric as part of a Series A round of funding. Tata is also an early investor in Ola Electric is currently running several pilots involving charging solutions, battery swapping stations, and deploying vehicles across two, three and four-wheeler segments.

“Ola Electric aims to build an ecosystem that can accelerate the adoption of electric mobility in India and across the world,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO, Ola. “Arun’s (Sarin) experience of building global businesses and his deep understanding of emerging markets and opportunities will be very valuable for us at Ola Electric in executing towards our mission. We look forward to his continued guidance and mentorship,” he added.