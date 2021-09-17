Ola Electric sells e-scooters worth Rs 1,100 crore in just two days

-
ALSO READ
Ola Electric defers e-scooter sale to September 15 due to website glitch
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
Ola's electric scooter receives 100,000 bookings within first 24 hours
OPPO F19 Pro Plus review: A worthy camera-centric phone despite some flaws
Ola Electric launches Ola S1 scooter, prices start at Rs 99,999
-
Ola Electric, the ride-hailing firm's electric vehicle arm, on Friday said that it sold e-scooters worth over Rs 1,100 crore in just two days, during its sale of Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters. The SoftBank-backed company said this was unprecedented not just in the automotive industry, but also represented one of the highest sales in a day (by value) for a single product in Indian e-commerce history.
“Day 2 of the EV era was even better than Day 1. Crossed Rs 1,100 crore in sales in 2 days,” tweeted Bhavesh Aggarwal, co-chairman and group chief executive officer, Ola, on Friday.
Thursday was the second and final day for the purchase of the Ola S1 and S1 Pro, the first in Ola's range of electric scooters. The company had sold scooters worth over Rs 600 crore in just 24 hours.
“While day 1 of purchase was quite unprecedented for us and the auto industry, day 2 simply continued from where day 1 left off,” said Aggarwal, in a blog post. “The excitement and enthusiasm customers showed for our products remained high throughout.”
While the purchase window is now closed, Ola’s reservations remain open on olaelectric.com.
“I want to let all of you know that we will be reopening the purchase window on November 1, 2021, just in time for Diwali,” said Aggarwal. “Those who have already reserved but did not purchase in the window that ended yesterday will also be able to purchase on November 1.”
Ola Electric, which had to defer e-scooter sales due to a website glitch last week, opened the sale of Ola S1 and S1 Pro on Wednesday. The vehicles are being sold exclusively on the Ola app and the process is completely digital.
Last month, Ola Electric took the wraps off its maiden e-scooter offerings - the S1 and S1 Pro - for a commercial launch with prices starting from Rs 99,999 (excluding state government incentives, registration fee, and insurance cost). Aggarwal had said the e-scooters were designed and engineered in India for the world and would deliver the best scooter experience to the consumer.
Ola is now in direct competition with electric two-wheeler makers, such as Ather Energy, Hero Electric, Bajaj and TVS Motor Company.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU