Ola Electric sells e-scooters worth Rs 1,100 crore in just two days

Ola Electric, the ride-hailing firm's electric vehicle arm, on Friday said that it sold e-scooters worth over Rs 1,100 crore in just two days, during its sale of Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters. The SoftBank-backed company said this was unprecedented not just in the automotive industry, but also represented one of the highest sales in a day (by value) for a single product in Indian e-commerce history.

“Day 2 of the EV era was even better than Day 1. Crossed Rs 1,100 crore in sales in 2 days,” tweeted Bhavesh Aggarwal, co-chairman and group chief executive officer, Ola, on Friday.

Thursday was the second and final day for the purchase of the Ola S1 and S1 Pro, the first in Ola's range of electric scooters. The company had sold scooters worth over Rs 600 crore in just 24 hours.

“While day 1 of purchase was quite unprecedented for us and the auto industry, day 2 simply continued from where day 1 left off,” said Aggarwal, in a blog post. “The excitement and enthusiasm customers showed for our products remained high throughout.”

While the purchase window is now closed, Ola’s reservations remain open on olaelectric.com.

“I want to let all of you know that we will be reopening the purchase window on November 1, 2021, just in time for Diwali,” said Aggarwal. “Those who have already reserved but did not purchase in the window that ended yesterday will also be able to purchase on November 1.”

Ola Electric, which had to defer e-scooter sales due to a website glitch last week, opened the sale of Ola S1 and S1 Pro on Wednesday. The vehicles are being sold exclusively on the Ola app and the process is completely digital.

Last month, Ola Electric took the wraps off its maiden e-scooter offerings - the S1 and S1 Pro - for a commercial launch with prices starting from Rs 99,999 (excluding state government incentives, registration fee, and insurance cost). Aggarwal had said the e-scooters were designed and engineered in India for the world and would deliver the best scooter experience to the consumer.

Ola is now in direct competition with electric two-wheeler makers, such as Ather Energy, Hero Electric, Bajaj and TVS Motor Company.