JUST IN

Glenmark Pharma arm gets final USFDA nod for birth control capsules
Ola to let go of 1,000 employees; hiring aggressively for EV biz: Report
What does govt package mean for BSNL?
RITES PAT rises 86% to Rs 145 crore in Q1FY23; operating revenue up by 70%
Volume recovery, margins key to Jaguar Land Rover taking the wheel
On track to achieve operating profitability by September 2023: Paytm
Srei Equipment Fin auditor reports Rs 2K-cr fraudulent deals in FY18-21
Hudco board approve to raise up to Rs 22,000 crore through bonds
Ola Electric to locally make battery cells under Centre's PLI scheme
US retailer Macy's tech expense cut likely to hurt Indian IT giants
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Glenmark Pharma arm gets final USFDA nod for birth control capsules

Business Standard

Ola Electric suspends production at Tamil Nadu plant citing maintenance

Ola Electric has suspended its production of electric scooters at Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri plant for almost a week, a news report said

Topics
Ola Electric Mobility | Ola electric vehicles | Tamil Nadu

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 
ola futurefactory

Ola Electric has suspended producing scooters at Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri plant for almost a week, reported The Economic Times (ET) on Friday quoting unnmamed sources.

The company said the plant is undergoing annual maintenance and installing new machines. ET's sources said Ola had suspended production due to inventory pile-up.

Future Factory, as the plant in Krishnagiri is called, has nearly 4,000 units of electric scooters piled up. The number excludes the thousands of units ready to ship to customers who pre-ordered the EVs, the report said.

Ola had started trial production of its electric scooters range at Future Factory in Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu's Hosur district in October. The regular production started in the month of December.

“Like most auto companies that go through annual maintenance at their factories, we did too. At no point can this be considered as shutting down production. Hence, clarifying that (information) is untrue,” an Ola spokesperson told ET Prime.

Responding to ET, Ola did not give details on daily production, booking numbers, or duration of the suspension, but clarified that it was brief.

Ola, which initially had nearly 150,000 bookings, started delivering its scooters in late December. However, it received a high number of cancellations after complaints about the performance and quality of the vehicles.
Read our full coverage on Ola Electric Mobility

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 12:55 IST

`
.