Ola rolls out test rides for its electric scooters across India

Ola Electric, the manufacturer of electric two-wheelers, on Saturday announced expansion of its customer test rides pan India. The SoftBank-backed firm said this is the largest ever initiative of this kind.

Customers in over 1,000 cities and towns in India will be able to test ride and experience the Ola S1 electric scooter. The test rides will be initially open only for those who have purchased or reserved the Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters.

Ola kicked off test rides in Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Kolkata on November 10 and then opened up at 5 more cities - Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai and Pune - on November 19. Ola will now rapidly add more locations to ensure all customers have access to test rides by December 15.

“Customer response to our test rides has been phenomenally positive and we are really thrilled to see their excitement for the revolutionary Ola S1 scooter, ” said Arun Sirdeshmukh, Chief Business Officer at Ola Electric. “Thousands of customers are taking test rides every day and absolutely loving the best in class design, performance, technology and ride quality the Ola S1 delivers.”

Next leg of customer test rides will be commencing from November 27, 2021 onwards, in 11 more cities including Surat, Thiruvananthapura, Kozhikode, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Bhubaneswar, Tiruppur, Jaipur and Nagpur.

“We are scaling test rides up rapidly in the coming weeks and will be covering over 1,000 cities and towns across India to ensure every customer has access to test rides by mid December,” said Sirdeshmukh. “This is the fastest national scale up of test rides ever and a revolution in automotive retail made possible by our direct to consumer model.”

The Ola S1 range of scooters comes in 10 stunning colors, a fluid design, a massive 36L boot space that fits 2 helmets, incredible performance of 0-40 Kmph in just 3 seconds, top speed of 115 Kmph and a class leading range of 181 Kilometers for the S1 Pro. With mono shock, front and rear disc brakes and the widest tyres in the category, they also provide fantastic ride quality.

The scooters are being manufactured in India at the Ola Futurefactory, which the company said is the largest two wheeler factory in the world. This will be Ola’s global manufacturing hub and Ola aims to launch these scooters in international markets such as Europe, UK, Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia, and others next year.