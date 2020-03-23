Ola sets up fund for driver partners impacted by coronavirus in Australia

-
ALSO READ
We are open to partnerships with state bus services: Uber's Manik Gupta
Ola begins onboarding drivers in London as rival Uber loses licence
How Ola bike is gaining rider confidence in small towns
Ahead of IPO, Ola plans realignment of various businesses to cut costs
Bike Taxis wage hygiene war on Covid-19 with cleaner seats and half-helmets
-
Ola has announced setting up a special ‘COVID-19’ fund to help drivers impacted by the pandemic in Australia. This will help compensate the loss for business revenue of drivers who might get affected by the virus, the Bengaluru-based firm said, even though it did not disclose the fund size.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU