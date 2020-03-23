JUST IN
Internet speed may slow down on high traffic owing to Coronavirus lockdown
Business Standard

Ola sets up fund for driver partners impacted by coronavirus in Australia

This will help compensate the loss for business revenue of drivers

BS Reporter 

Ola cabs

Ola has announced setting up a special ‘COVID-19’ fund to help drivers impacted by the pandemic in Australia. This will help compensate the loss for business revenue of drivers who might get affected by the virus, the Bengaluru-based firm said, even though it did not disclose the fund size.
First Published: Mon, March 23 2020. 22:28 IST

