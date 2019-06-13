Ola to hire more than 150 engineers for Silicon Valley technology centre

Ride-hailing start-up Ola will hire more than 150 engineers for a technology centre it plans to establish in Silicon Valley, setting up shop in the backyard of arch-rival Uber.

The proposed centre will focus on research into areas from electric cars to autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence, the company said on Thursday. Ola, backed by SoftBank Group, will look to hire talent in fields such as machine learning and data sciences.

The research centre is its first incursion into the US, and Ola plans to hire “world-class talent who will collaborate closely with global teams.” Besides dominating ride-hailing in India, Ola has expanded to Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.