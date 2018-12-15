OMCs look to tap 120 million customers via WhatsApp for LPG services

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) are planning to piggyback on WhatsApp’s services to reach out to customers. The OMCs have had several rounds of discussions with the messenger service for enabling various consumer services for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Sources close to the developments said the government wants to increase its reliance on private apps, which have maximum reach. WhatsApp has more than 200 million users in India. The OMCs hope to reach ...